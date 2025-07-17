Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Marathon Petroleum Corp’s stock clocked out at $172.37, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $175.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On June 18, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $170.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on June 18, 2025, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Rucker Kim K.W. sold 7,392 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,293,600 led to the insider holds 18,944 shares of the business.

Rucker Kim K.W. bought 7,392 shares of MPC for $1,293,600 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Wright Kelly D, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,146 shares for $162.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPC now has a Market Capitalization of 52954476544 and an Enterprise Value of 86025289728. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPC is 0.87, which has changed by 0.047474146 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $183.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPC traded 2.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2328410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 309.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.91% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of 1749772800 were 9221738 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1747267200 on 9370232. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9221738 and a Short% of Float of 3.3800002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.555, MPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02024257The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 33.54% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-21 with an ex-dividend date of 1747785600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-06-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

