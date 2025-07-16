Market Highlights: Alvotech (ALVO) Ends on a Low Note at 8.41

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) closed at $8.41 in the last session, down -5.51% from day before closing price of $8.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. ALVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.335.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 29, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVO now has a Market Capitalization of 2601263360 and an Enterprise Value of 3753226496. As of this moment, Alvotech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALVO is 0.11, which has changed by -0.26688635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALVO has reached a high of $13.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALVO traded on average about 206.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 191770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 301.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.97M. Insiders hold about 63.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVO as of 1749772800 were 1389826 with a Short Ratio of 8.62, compared to 1747267200 on 884695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1389826 and a Short% of Float of 1.1900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.55M. There is a high estimate of $171.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $491.98MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $943.07M and the low estimate is $764.75M.