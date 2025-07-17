Market Highlights: Amcor Plc (AMCR) Ends on a High Note at 9.46

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at $9.46 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $9.44. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.74 million shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Bertone Andrea E. bought 10,989 shares for $9.21 per share.

Bertone Andrea E. bought 10,855 shares of AMCR for $100,198 on May 13 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Foufopoulos – De Ridder Lucrec, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 144,287 and bolstered with 29,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 21676077056 and an Enterprise Value of 20552513536. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.527 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.823.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMCR is 0.73, which has changed by -0.04468721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $11.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMCR traded on average about 34.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23662200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30B. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of 1749772800 were 51075940 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1747267200 on 89934648. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51075940 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMCR is 0.51, which was 0.508 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05381356The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51.