Market Highlights: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Ends on a Low Note at 13.15

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed at $13.15 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $13.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.64 and its Current Ratio is at 5.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on May 28, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On January 28, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On August 12, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on August 12, 2024, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’24 when Chivukula Pad sold 12,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 249,121 led to the insider holds 435,334 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad bought 12,000 shares of ARCT for $249,121 on Oct 15 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 356635872 and an Enterprise Value of 178549040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.243 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCT is 2.27, which has changed by -0.47557133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $25.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARCT traded on average about 456.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.83M. Insiders hold about 8.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.62% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of 1749772800 were 4965290 with a Short Ratio of 11.04, compared to 1747267200 on 5413853. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4965290 and a Short% of Float of 28.32.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0