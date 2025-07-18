Market Highlights: Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) Ends on a High Note at 0.4

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) closed at $0.4 in the last session, up 35.82% from day before closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $35.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.62 million shares were traded. ARBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBK now has a Market Capitalization of 29539962 and an Enterprise Value of 165216784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 2326.997.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARBK is 1.72, which has changed by -0.80479044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARBK has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARBK traded on average about 9.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 58142130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.50M. Shares short for ARBK as of 1749772800 were 1654829 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1747267200 on 1882443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1654829 and a Short% of Float of 2.31.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.