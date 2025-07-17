Market Highlights: Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Ends on a High Note at 72.7

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) closed at $72.7 in the last session, up 0.69% from day before closing price of $72.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.5 million shares were traded. COO stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 124.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On May 30, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on August 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’24 when White Albert G III sold 114,992 shares for $110.53 per share. The transaction valued at 12,710,041 led to the insider holds 165,273 shares of the business.

Albert G. White III bought 114,992 shares of COO for $12,709,660 on Sep 19 ’24. On Sep 10 ’24, another insider, Ricupati Agostino, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 1,601 shares for $108.03 each. As a result, the insider received 172,955 and left with 4,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COO now has a Market Capitalization of 14504593408 and an Enterprise Value of 16940909568. As of this moment, Cooper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.248 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COO is 1.00, which has changed by -0.18338138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COO has reached a high of $112.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COO traded on average about 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2725230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.21M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COO as of 1749772800 were 5888957 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1747267200 on 4985024. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5888957 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.02. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for COO, which recently paid a dividend on 2023-07-26 with an ex-dividend date of 1690329600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-02-20 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.