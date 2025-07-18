Market Highlights: Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Ends on a High Note at 7.22

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) closed at $7.22 in the last session, up 39.38% from day before closing price of $5.18. In other words, the price has increased by $39.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.37 million shares were traded. DPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 92046336 and an Enterprise Value of 14717555. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.171 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.017.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DPRO is 1.52, which has changed by -0.4025532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has reached a high of $6.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DPRO traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1447820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.35M. Insiders hold about 1.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.29% stake in the company. Shares short for DPRO as of 1749772800 were 931715 with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 1747267200 on 364066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 931715 and a Short% of Float of 7.33.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $1.68M. As of the current estimate, Draganfly Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.73MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.34M. There is a high estimate of $4.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.2M and the low estimate is $15.79M.