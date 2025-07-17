Market Highlights: Halliburton Co (HAL) Ends on a Low Note at 21.24

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) closed at $21.24 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $21.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.81 million shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.995.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2024, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Weiss Janet L bought 8,550 shares for $19.79 per share. The transaction valued at 169,162 led to the insider holds 18,769 shares of the business.

Carre Eric sold 51,179 shares of HAL for $1,279,475 on Mar 14 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 127,101 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Jones Myrtle L, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 12,980 shares for $25.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAL now has a Market Capitalization of 18260346880 and an Enterprise Value of 24332992512. As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAL is 1.12, which has changed by -0.38765293 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $37.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAL traded on average about 15.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14840990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 861.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 855.51M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.44% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of 1749772800 were 29730680 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1747267200 on 32081043. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29730680 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HAL is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03179056The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 24.01% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • HAL, HAL stock, Halliburton Co., NYSE:HAL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.