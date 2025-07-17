Market Highlights: Halliburton Co (HAL) Ends on a Low Note at 21.24

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) closed at $21.24 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $21.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.81 million shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.995.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2024, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Weiss Janet L bought 8,550 shares for $19.79 per share. The transaction valued at 169,162 led to the insider holds 18,769 shares of the business.

Carre Eric sold 51,179 shares of HAL for $1,279,475 on Mar 14 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 127,101 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Jones Myrtle L, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 12,980 shares for $25.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAL now has a Market Capitalization of 18260346880 and an Enterprise Value of 24332992512. As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAL is 1.12, which has changed by -0.38765293 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $37.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAL traded on average about 15.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14840990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 861.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 855.51M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.44% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of 1749772800 were 29730680 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1747267200 on 32081043. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29730680 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HAL is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03179056The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 24.01% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.