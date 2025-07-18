Market Highlights: Irobot Corp (IRBT) Ends on a High Note at 4.64

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) closed at $4.64 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.31 million shares were traded. IRBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $45 from $65 previously.

On March 24, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when JULIE ZEILER bought 290 shares for $3.70 per share.

JULIE ZEILER bought 366 shares of IRBT for $3,265 on Dec 17 ’24. On Sep 16 ’24, another insider, ZEILER JULIE, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 451 shares for $7.29 each. As a result, the insider received 3,288 and left with 117,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRBT now has a Market Capitalization of 144329520 and an Enterprise Value of 264062544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.807.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRBT is 0.87, which has changed by -0.5807291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRBT has reached a high of $13.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRBT traded on average about 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2513920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.35M. Insiders hold about 8.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.72% stake in the company. Shares short for IRBT as of 1749772800 were 8278804 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1747267200 on 8559316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8278804 and a Short% of Float of 26.619999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $125M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Irobot Corp’s year-ago sales were $166.36MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $150M. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $551.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.85M