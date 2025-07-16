Market Highlights: PG&E Corp (PCG) Ends on a Low Note at 13.0

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) closed at $13.0 in the last session, down -2.91% from day before closing price of $13.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28.4 million shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.477 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $22 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 ’25 when Peterman Carla J sold 32,519 shares for $17.30 per share. The transaction valued at 562,579 led to the insider holds 151,116 shares of the business.

Peterman Carla J bought 32,519 shares of PCG for $562,497 on Apr 29 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, DENAULT LEO P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,300 shares for $15.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,548 and bolstered with 6,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 28569841664 and an Enterprise Value of 90411728896. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.684 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCG is 0.55, which has changed by -0.24435663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $21.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCG traded on average about 22.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24707920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.49% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of 1749772800 were 26075551 with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 1747267200 on 29997018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26075551 and a Short% of Float of 1.34000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCG is 0.09, which was 0.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005227782The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 4.77% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1983-07-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.