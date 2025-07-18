Market Highlights: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Ends on a High Note at 1.42

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $1.42 in the last session, up 5.97% from day before closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $5.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.03 and its Current Ratio is at 11.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 ’25 when Coulie Bernard sold 52,419 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 587,150 led to the insider holds 430,517 shares of the business.

Cummings Keith Lamont sold 20,148 shares of PLRX for $225,680 on Jan 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 262,608 shares after completing the transaction at $11.20 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Hull Hans, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,936 shares for $11.20 each. As a result, the insider received 178,501 and left with 211,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 87168544 and an Enterprise Value of -174262912.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLRX is 1.41, which has changed by -0.8925926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLRX traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1463000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.04M. Insiders hold about 11.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.83% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of 1749772800 were 3364746 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1747267200 on 5038014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3364746 and a Short% of Float of 5.6199998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$6.64.