Market Highlights: Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Ends on a Low Note at 154.07

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at $154.07 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $154.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.1 million shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Palkhiwala Akash J. sold 3,333 shares for $161.28 per share. The transaction valued at 537,560 led to the insider holds 46,446 shares of the business.

Akash Palkhiwala bought 3,333 shares of QCOM for $541,013 on Jul 02 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Palkhiwala Akash J., who serves as the CFO & COO of the company, sold 3,333 shares for $146.10 each. As a result, the insider received 486,965 and left with 49,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 169168863232 and an Enterprise Value of 175644475392. As of this moment, Qualcomm,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.154 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.156.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QCOM is 1.24, which has changed by -0.26402402 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $211.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCOM traded on average about 8.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6733860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.09% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of 1749772800 were 23215264 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1747267200 on 25075822. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23215264 and a Short% of Float of 2.3599999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.44, which was 3.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022034997The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 36.77% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-05 with an ex-dividend date of 1749081600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-08-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.