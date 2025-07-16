Market Highlights: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Ends on a Low Note at 52.53

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) closed at $52.53 in the last session, down -3.95% from day before closing price of $54.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 ’25 when Dierdorff Thomas T bought 1,680 shares for $55.03 per share. The transaction valued at 92,450 led to the insider holds 13,471 shares of the business.

Dierdorff Thomas T sold 1,680 shares of SNV for $92,450 on Jan 28 ’25. The EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking now owns 11,791 shares after completing the transaction at $55.03 per share. On Jan 28 ’25, another insider, Dierdorff Thomas T, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,681 shares for $54.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 7302352384 and an Enterprise Value of 7366604288. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNV is 1.24, which has changed by 0.20383012 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $59.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNV traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1314530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.00M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of 1749772800 were 3860904 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1747267200 on 5336478. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3860904 and a Short% of Float of 3.1400003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNV is 1.54, which was 1.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027975865The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 50.14% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 1750291200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-05-19 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) reflects the collective analysis of 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $585.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $590M to a low estimate of $579.7M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $306.15MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $599.46M. There is a high estimate of $604M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $591.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.47B.