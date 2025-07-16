Market Highlights: Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Ends on a Low Note at 37.25

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) closed at $37.25 in the last session, down -2.49% from day before closing price of $38.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. TS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 4.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TS now has a Market Capitalization of 20070635520 and an Enterprise Value of 37470466048. As of this moment, Tenaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.121 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.6.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TS is 1.31, which has changed by 0.20277083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TS has reached a high of $40.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TS traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1179180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 536.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.84M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TS as of 1749772800 were 5698040 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1747267200 on 6249767. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5698040 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TS is 1.66, which was 0.83 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021727748The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 46.03% for TS, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-11-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-27 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.