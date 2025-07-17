Market Highlights: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) Ends on a High Note at 33.07

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE: TPH) closed at $33.07 in the last session, up 0.95% from day before closing price of $32.76. In other words, the price has increased by $0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 11.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $41.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 19, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 ’25 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 120,287 shares for $30.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,626,653 led to the insider holds 627,833 shares of the business.

Douglas Bauer bought 120,287 shares of TPH for $3,648,305 on Apr 28 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, MITCHELL THOMAS J., who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 77,384 shares for $39.15 each. As a result, the insider received 3,029,584 and left with 708,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 2998460160 and an Enterprise Value of 3144859136. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.732 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.475.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPH is 1.23, which has changed by -0.2314794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $47.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPH traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 949160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.64% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of 1749772800 were 3576703 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1747267200 on 2984507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3576703 and a Short% of Float of 6.1100002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

