Market Highlights: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Ends on a Low Note at 1.9

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) closed at $1.9 in the last session, down -2.06% from day before closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. TMQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.26 and its Current Ratio is at 28.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMQ now has a Market Capitalization of 312057888 and an Enterprise Value of 196516160.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMQ is 1.16, which has changed by 1.716418 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMQ traded on average about 626.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 777520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.39M. Insiders hold about 39.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of 1749772800 were 355185 with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 1747267200 on 1507169. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 355185 and a Short% of Float of 0.34999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0