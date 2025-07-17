Market Insight: AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 21.23

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed at $21.23 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $21.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMKOR Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Melius Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 ’25 when KIM AGNES C sold 869,565 shares for $21.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,999,995 led to the insider holds 10,020,870 shares of the business.

KIM DAVID D bought 869,565 shares of AMKR for $18,999,995 on Feb 24 ’25. The Member of 10% owner group (5) now owns 3,347,890 shares after completing the transaction at $21.85 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, SUJODA Investments, LP, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 5244998656 and an Enterprise Value of 5059969536. As of this moment, AMKOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.807 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMKR is 1.85, which has changed by -0.522829 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $44.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMKR has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 1454130 over the past ten days. A total of 247.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.86M. Insiders hold about 59.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.79% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of 1749772800 were 6607925 with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1747267200 on 7124813. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6607925 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMKR is 0.33, from 0.323 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014981448

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, AMKOR Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.46BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6B.