Market Insight: Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 12.66

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) closed at $12.66 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $12.53. In other words, the price has increased by $1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BBNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.2595.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beta Bionics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.93 and its Current Ratio is at 15.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On June 12, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On May 30, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on May 30, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Sean Saint bought 3,439 shares for $17.89 per share.

Hopman Mark sold 868 shares of BBNX for $15,529 on Jun 02 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 34,132 shares after completing the transaction at $17.89 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Russell Steven Jon, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,039 shares for $17.89 each. As a result, the insider received 18,588 and left with 72,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBNX now has a Market Capitalization of 548890752 and an Enterprise Value of 406768448. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.825 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.636.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBNX has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBNX has traded an average of 486.32K shares per day and 467240 over the past ten days. A total of 43.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.23M. Insiders hold about 23.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.63% stake in the company. Shares short for BBNX as of 1749772800 were 4731224 with a Short Ratio of 10.08, compared to 1747267200 on 3555929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4731224 and a Short% of Float of 12.32.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0