Market Insight: Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 127.5

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) closed at $127.5 down -4.21% from its previous closing price of $133.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biogen Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On February 11, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $160.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on February 11, 2025, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Izzar Rachid bought 2,223 shares for $135.00 per share.

Singhal Priya sold 3,806 shares of BIIB for $480,508 on May 19 ’25. The Head of Development now owns 5,427 shares after completing the transaction at $126.25 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Singhal Priya, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,806 shares for $126.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIIB now has a Market Capitalization of 18682320896 and an Enterprise Value of 22425329664. As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.284 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.279.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIIB is 0.13, which has changed by -0.40845257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $236.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIIB has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1200150 over the past ten days. A total of 146.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.25M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of 1749772800 were 3389242 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1747267200 on 3339605. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3389242 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0