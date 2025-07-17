Market Insight: Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 20.75

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) closed at $20.75 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $20.52. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. CTRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centuri Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 07, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On July 30, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 27, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. sold 1,060,240 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 21,999,980 led to the insider holds 46,185,710 shares of the business.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. sold 11,212,500 shares of CTRI for $232,659,375 on Jun 18 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 47,245,950 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,207,142 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 231,124,985 and left with 58,458,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1839470848 and an Enterprise Value of 2970683648. As of this moment, Centuri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1976.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRI is 1.19, which has changed by -0.02843821 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRI has reached a high of $24.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTRI has traded an average of 738.98K shares per day and 775720 over the past ten days. A total of 88.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.35M. Insiders hold about 65.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRI as of 1749772800 were 2029469 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1747267200 on 3748003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2029469 and a Short% of Float of 12.04.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $704.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $721.4M to a low estimate of $679M. As of the current estimate, Centuri Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $672.08MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.29M. There is a high estimate of $787.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.83B.