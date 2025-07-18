Market Insight: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 61.91

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $61.91 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $62.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.9746 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheesecake Factory Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 11, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $65 previously.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $67.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when May Scarlett sold 18,800 shares for $58.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,105,846 led to the insider holds 22,872 shares of the business.

May Scarlett bought 18,800 shares of CAKE for $1,105,845 on Jun 09 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, May Scarlett, who serves as the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 20,800 shares for $56.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,165,121 and left with 22,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 3066278400 and an Enterprise Value of 4714159104. As of this moment, Cheesecake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.303 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAKE is 1.16, which has changed by 0.59950244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $65.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAKE has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1298320 over the past ten days. A total of 49.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.75M. Insiders hold about 7.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.93% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of 1749772800 were 9517219 with a Short Ratio of 7.93, compared to 1747267200 on 8233510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9517219 and a Short% of Float of 28.970000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017318795The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 33.74% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-09 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.