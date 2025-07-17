Market Insight: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 21.4

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) closed at $21.4 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $21.25. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.215.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CoreCivic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On December 10, 2024, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $30.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hylton Stacia sold 4,000 shares for $21.69 per share. The transaction valued at 86,760 led to the insider holds 82,969 shares of the business.

STACIA A HYLTON bought 4,000 shares of CXW for $86,760 on May 30 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Hininger Damon T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 72,246 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,625,651 and left with 879,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXW now has a Market Capitalization of 2335981056 and an Enterprise Value of 3237272832. As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXW is 0.81, which has changed by 0.46972716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXW has traded an average of 987.67K shares per day and 1004900 over the past ten days. A total of 109.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.08M. Insiders hold about 2.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of 1749772800 were 2984649 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1747267200 on 3150544. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2984649 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-31 with an ex-dividend date of 1585612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • CoreCivic Inc., CXW, CXW stock, NYSE:CXW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.