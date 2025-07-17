Market Insight: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 21.4

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) closed at $21.4 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $21.25. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.215.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CoreCivic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On December 10, 2024, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $30.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hylton Stacia sold 4,000 shares for $21.69 per share. The transaction valued at 86,760 led to the insider holds 82,969 shares of the business.

STACIA A HYLTON bought 4,000 shares of CXW for $86,760 on May 30 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Hininger Damon T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 72,246 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,625,651 and left with 879,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXW now has a Market Capitalization of 2335981056 and an Enterprise Value of 3237272832. As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXW is 0.81, which has changed by 0.46972716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXW has traded an average of 987.67K shares per day and 1004900 over the past ten days. A total of 109.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.08M. Insiders hold about 2.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of 1749772800 were 2984649 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1747267200 on 3150544. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2984649 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-31 with an ex-dividend date of 1585612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.