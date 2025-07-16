Market Insight: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 10.93

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) closed at $10.93 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $11.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.85 million shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.865.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’24 when MCGLADE JOHN E bought 31,408 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 252,206 led to the insider holds 31,408 shares of the business.

KOELLNER LAURETTE T bought 26,000 shares of GT for $205,400 on Aug 12 ’24. The Director now owns 26,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.90 per share. On Aug 12 ’24, another insider, Phillips David Emmitt, who serves as the Sr VP and General Counsel of the company, sold 77,009 shares for $7.89 each. As a result, the insider received 607,601 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3122734080 and an Enterprise Value of 11252742144. As of this moment, Goodyear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.605 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.246.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GT is 1.37, which has changed by -0.07280332 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GT has traded an average of 6.06M shares per day and 7003060 over the past ten days. A total of 285.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.05M. Insiders hold about 9.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of 1749772800 were 20797770 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1747267200 on 22720685. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20797770 and a Short% of Float of 9.5.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-01-31 with an ex-dividend date of 1580428800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-05-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.56B to a low estimate of $4.44B. As of the current estimate, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s year-ago sales were $4.57BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.79B. There is a high estimate of $4.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.69B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.88BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.5B and the low estimate is $17.79B.