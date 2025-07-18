Market Insight: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 210.43

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $210.43 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $215.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MarketAxess Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.37 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 10, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $199.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when McPherson Kevin M sold 2,000 shares for $224.77 per share. The transaction valued at 449,540 led to the insider holds 69,175 shares of the business.

McPherson Kevin M bought 2,000 shares of MKTX for $449,540 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie, who serves as the Head of EMEA and APAC of the company, sold 1,189 shares for $210.44 each. As a result, the insider received 250,213 and left with 8,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 7891482624 and an Enterprise Value of 7860090880. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKTX is 0.84, which has changed by -0.019806921 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $296.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MKTX has traded an average of 476.43K shares per day and 367080 over the past ten days. A total of 37.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.70M. Insiders hold about 2.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of 1749772800 were 1277373 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1747267200 on 1053413. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1277373 and a Short% of Float of 3.9.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MKTX is 3.00, from 2.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013826381The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96.