Market Insight: Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 1.5

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $1.5 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.23 and its Current Ratio is at 14.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Peled Zvi bought 42,988 shares for $1.64 per share.

Peled Zvi bought 40,461 shares of NNDM for $61,501 on Jun 27 ’25. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Peled Zvi, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 38,542 shares for $1.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 325924512 and an Enterprise Value of -383867104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.527 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.101.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNDM is 1.14, which has changed by -0.35887098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNDM has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1730120 over the past ten days. A total of 217.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.94M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.04% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of 1749772800 were 9998392 with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1747267200 on 10393526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9998392 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0