Market Insight: OmniAb Inc (OABI)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 1.95

In the latest session, OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $1.95 down -4.88% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OmniAb Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 29, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 21, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On April 13, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Cochran Jennifer R. bought 30,000 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 45,600 led to the insider holds 145,274 shares of the business.

Love Steven bought 25,000 shares of OABI for $36,500 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 65,000 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 93,600 and bolstered with 2,831,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 238553248 and an Enterprise Value of 191747488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OABI is 0.17, which has changed by -0.56751055 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OABI has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 648750 over the past ten days. A total of 122.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.05M. Insiders hold about 24.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.27% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of 1749772800 were 8034731 with a Short Ratio of 8.12, compared to 1747267200 on 7248137. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8034731 and a Short% of Float of 8.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of OmniAb Inc (OABI) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.81M to a low estimate of $2.24M. As of the current estimate, OmniAb Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.61MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.87M. There is a high estimate of $6.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.39MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.23M and the low estimate is $25.6M.