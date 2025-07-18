Market Insight: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 10.8

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) closed at $10.8 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.32 million shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 30, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when ECKERT THOMAS D bought 20,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 235,000 led to the insider holds 157,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2158833664 and an Enterprise Value of 6541898240. As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PK is 1.81, which has changed by -0.25862068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PK has traded an average of 4.20M shares per day and 3531410 over the past ten days. A total of 199.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.12M. Insiders hold about 2.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.92% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of 1749772800 were 27414900 with a Short Ratio of 6.87, compared to 1747267200 on 27019449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27414900 and a Short% of Float of 20.41.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PK is 0.97, from 1.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12891345

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $672.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $685M to a low estimate of $649.1M. As of the current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $686MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $643.37M. There is a high estimate of $661M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $629M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.6B.