Market Insight: Polaris Inc (PII)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 46.99

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) closed at $46.99 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $46.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.2721 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.025.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polaris Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On March 20, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when Clark Dougherty Lucy bought 9,314 shares for $61.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PII now has a Market Capitalization of 2640734720 and an Enterprise Value of 4177239296. As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 72.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PII is 1.01, which has changed by -0.43514496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PII has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1440590 over the past ten days. A total of 56.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.46M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of 1749772800 were 8175404 with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1747267200 on 8587862. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8175404 and a Short% of Float of 20.16.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PII is 2.66, from 2.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.056491155The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 135.34% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 12.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Polaris Inc (PII) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.96BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.32B and the low estimate is $6.45B.

  • NYSE:PII, PII, PII stock, Polaris Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.