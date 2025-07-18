Market Insight: Polaris Inc (PII)’s Notable Gain, Closing at 46.99

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) closed at $46.99 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $46.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.2721 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.025.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polaris Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On March 20, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when Clark Dougherty Lucy bought 9,314 shares for $61.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PII now has a Market Capitalization of 2640734720 and an Enterprise Value of 4177239296. As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 72.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PII is 1.01, which has changed by -0.43514496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PII has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1440590 over the past ten days. A total of 56.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.46M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of 1749772800 were 8175404 with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1747267200 on 8587862. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8175404 and a Short% of Float of 20.16.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PII is 2.66, from 2.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.056491155The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 135.34% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 12.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Polaris Inc (PII) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.96BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.32B and the low estimate is $6.45B.