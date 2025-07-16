Market Insight: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 18.71

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) closed at $18.71 down -5.03% from its previous closing price of $19.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. NX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.8403 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quanex Building Products Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

On April 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’24 when Wilson George Laverne bought 4,328 shares for $23.03 per share. The transaction valued at 99,674 led to the insider holds 287,644 shares of the business.

Zuehlke Scott M. bought 435 shares of NX for $10,048 on Dec 19 ’24. The Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 74,297 shares after completing the transaction at $23.10 per share. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, Wilson George Laverne, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 6,300 shares for $29.39 each. As a result, the insider received 185,141 and left with 233,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NX now has a Market Capitalization of 860158528 and an Enterprise Value of 1728065024. As of this moment, Quanex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.063 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.671.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NX is 1.05, which has changed by -0.35746902 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NX has reached a high of $34.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NX has traded an average of 428.68K shares per day and 393600 over the past ten days. A total of 45.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.51M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.75% stake in the company. Shares short for NX as of 1749772800 were 2175074 with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1747267200 on 2475865. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2175074 and a Short% of Float of 6.6000000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NX is 0.32, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016243653The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 35.47% for NX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1750032000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $491.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $494.1M to a low estimate of $488.7M. As of the current estimate, Quanex Building Products Corp’s year-ago sales were $280.35MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.57M. There is a high estimate of $509M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.19M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.89B.