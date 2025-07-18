Market Insight: Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 0.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TWG) closed at $0.12 down -11.57% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.47 million shares were traded. TWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.123.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 688.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWG now has a Market Capitalization of 6888000 and an Enterprise Value of 7316584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWG is 0.76, which has changed by -0.8230769 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWG has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWG has traded an average of 6.01M shares per day and 1081030 over the past ten days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.00M. Insiders hold about 48.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.68% stake in the company. Shares short for TWG as of 1749772800 were 4266937 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1747267200 on 1826684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4266937 and a Short% of Float of 11.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:TWG, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd., TWG, TWG stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.