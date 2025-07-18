Market Insight: Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 0.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TWG) closed at $0.12 down -11.57% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.47 million shares were traded. TWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.123.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 688.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWG now has a Market Capitalization of 6888000 and an Enterprise Value of 7316584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWG is 0.76, which has changed by -0.8230769 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWG has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWG has traded an average of 6.01M shares per day and 1081030 over the past ten days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.00M. Insiders hold about 48.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.68% stake in the company. Shares short for TWG as of 1749772800 were 4266937 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1747267200 on 1826684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4266937 and a Short% of Float of 11.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0