Market Insight: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s Notable Drop, Closing at 100.94

In the latest session, Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) closed at $100.94 down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $106.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Whirlpool Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

On June 13, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Bitzer Marc R sold 10,000 shares for $110.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,100,900 led to the insider holds 197,640 shares of the business.

Bitzer Marc R bought 10,000 shares of WHR for $1,096,400 on Nov 19 ’24. On Oct 28 ’24, another insider, Peters James W, who serves as the EVP, CFO AND ADMIN OFFICER of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $104.48 each. As a result, the insider received 626,864 and left with 41,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 5613283840 and an Enterprise Value of 12894976000. As of this moment, Whirlpool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 747.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 271.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.819 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHR is 1.15, which has changed by -0.052074075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $135.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHR has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1210220 over the past ten days. A total of 55.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.51M. Insiders hold about 3.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.81% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of 1749772800 were 9050217 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1747267200 on 10365881. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9050217 and a Short% of Float of 18.48.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHR is 7.00, from 7.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06573387The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.7.

