For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Above Food Ingredients Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.4, up 102.38% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $102.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182.04 million shares were traded. ABVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVE now has a Market Capitalization of 174052128 and an Enterprise Value of 165132080. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.093.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVE is -0.29, which has changed by 0.38470125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVE has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 361.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABVE traded 14.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 78447700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVE as of 1749772800 were 127791 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1747267200 on 231428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 127791 and a Short% of Float of 0.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0