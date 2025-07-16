Market Insights: Almonty Industries Inc (ALM)’s Notable Gain of 2.31, Closing at 4.88

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Almonty Industries Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.88, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has increased by $2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. ALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALM now has a Market Capitalization of 955801664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALM has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALM traded 154.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 635734 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.12M. Insiders hold about 39.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.23% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0