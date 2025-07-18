Market Insights: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)’s Notable Drop of -1.78, Closing at 8.28

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.28, down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.05 and its Current Ratio is at 12.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 24, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2025, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 ’25 when FRATES JAMES M sold 10,896 shares for $3.47 per share. The transaction valued at 37,806 led to the insider holds 290,988 shares of the business.

Bedrosian Camille L sold 12,425 shares of AMLX for $43,082 on Mar 31 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 194,375 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Mazzariello Gina, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 9,192 shares for $3.48 each. As a result, the insider received 31,954 and left with 187,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMLX now has a Market Capitalization of 738088320 and an Enterprise Value of 368708352. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -289.865 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.783.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMLX is -0.48, which has changed by 2.5635593 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMLX traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1976840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.31M. Insiders hold about 26.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of 1749772800 were 4039910 with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 1747267200 on 4972837. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4039910 and a Short% of Float of 5.0.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.98.