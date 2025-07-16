Market Insights: Avantor Inc (AVTR)’s Notable Drop of -3.03, Closing at 12.82

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Avantor Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.82, down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $13.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.0 million shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On April 28, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when SUMME GREGORY L bought 30,000 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

SUMME GREGORY L bought 20,000 shares of AVTR for $253,000 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.65 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, SUMME GREGORY L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 300,000 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTR now has a Market Capitalization of 8735932416 and an Enterprise Value of 12962843648. As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.939 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.637.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVTR is 0.96, which has changed by -0.38597304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.01%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVTR traded 12.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10634280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.91M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of 1749772800 were 31668393 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1747267200 on 27797688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31668393 and a Short% of Float of 6.329999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

