Market Insights: Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s Notable Gain of 1.00, Closing at 19.2

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Caredx Inc’s stock clocked out at $19.2, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $19.01. In other words, the price has increased by $1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.84 and its Current Ratio is at 4.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $24 from $28 previously.

On August 28, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $28.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 19, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Maag Peter sold 10,000 shares for $18.58 per share. The transaction valued at 185,831 led to the insider holds 308,846 shares of the business.

Valantine Hannah sold 10,570 shares of CDNA for $202,566 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 38,994 shares after completing the transaction at $19.16 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Maag Peter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $19.24 each. As a result, the insider received 192,420 and left with 318,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 1069065664 and an Enterprise Value of 887357952. As of this moment, Caredx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 116.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.562 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDNA is 2.25, which has changed by 0.07808292 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $34.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDNA traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 865820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.93M. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of 1749772800 were 6276371 with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 1747267200 on 6558234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6276371 and a Short% of Float of 11.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Caredx Inc (CDNA) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $90.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.83M to a low estimate of $89.5M. As of the current estimate, Caredx Inc’s year-ago sales were $92.27MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.72M. There is a high estimate of $95.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $373.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.79MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.1M and the low estimate is $414.4M.