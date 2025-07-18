Market Insights: Cel-Sci Corp (CVM)’s Notable Gain of 8.31, Closing at 4.17

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cel-Sci Corp’s stock clocked out at $4.17, up 8.31% from its previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $8.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. CVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 02, 2015, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVM now has a Market Capitalization of 22189988 and an Enterprise Value of 15548123.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVM is 0.33, which has changed by -0.91933334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVM has reached a high of $66.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVM traded 693.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3014200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.74M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CVM as of 1749772800 were 269275 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1747267200 on 251218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 269275 and a Short% of Float of 8.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0