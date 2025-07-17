Market Insights: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)’s Notable Gain of 1.30, Closing at 131.51

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, D.R. Horton Inc’s stock clocked out at $131.51, up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $129.82. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.6 million shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 10.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $160 to $150.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $188 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R bought 2,150 shares for $127.70 per share.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,150 shares of DHI for $274,552 on Jun 24 ’25. The Director now owns 2,193 shares after completing the transaction at $127.70 per share. On Jan 22 ’25, another insider, Allen Barbara K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,296 shares for $145.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 40397369344 and an Enterprise Value of 44543111168. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.261 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.898.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHI is 1.34, which has changed by -0.16122276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $199.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DHI traded 3.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4214380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.11M. Insiders hold about 11.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.98% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of 1749772800 were 7418154 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1747267200 on 7612514. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7418154 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.4, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010784162The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 8.37% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1746144000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-17 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.