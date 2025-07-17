Market Insights: M & T Bank Corp (MTB)’s Notable Drop of -2.41, Closing at 192.52

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, M & T Bank Corp’s stock clocked out at $192.52, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $197.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $210.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when SADLER ROBERT E JR sold 6,700 shares for $183.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,229,587 led to the insider holds 23,070 shares of the business.

SADLER ROBERT E JR bought 11,000 shares of MTB for $2,043,140 on Jun 10 ’25. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, KAY CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,738 shares for $172.34 each. As a result, the insider received 299,527 and left with 10,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 30902540288 and an Enterprise Value of 23154507776. As of this moment, M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTB is 0.62, which has changed by 0.24478912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $225.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTB traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1092090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.85M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of 1749772800 were 4397214 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1747267200 on 3605385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4397214 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.4, MTB has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027372263The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 36.55% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-06 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.