Market Insights: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM)’s Notable Drop of -2.20, Closing at 86.53

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s stock clocked out at $86.53, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $88.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. MSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On January 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Shacklett Kimberly sold 2,130 shares for $92.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,960 led to the insider holds 14,657 shares of the business.

KIMBERLY A SHACKLETT bought 2,130 shares of MSM for $193,191 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Shacklett Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Sales & Customer Success of the company, sold 2,129 shares for $90.60 each. As a result, the insider received 192,887 and left with 14,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSM now has a Market Capitalization of 4817627136 and an Enterprise Value of 5293925888. As of this moment, MSC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSM is 0.90, which has changed by 0.07025874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSM has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSM traded 569.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1111460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.33M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.11% stake in the company. Shares short for MSM as of 1749772800 were 2947153 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1747267200 on 2946637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2947153 and a Short% of Float of 7.4099995000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.4, MSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038426764The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 72.46% for MSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1752019200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $969.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $976M to a low estimate of $952M. As of the current estimate, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $979.35MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.8M. There is a high estimate of $959M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.78B.