Market Insights: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM)’s Notable Drop of -2.20, Closing at 86.53

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s stock clocked out at $86.53, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $88.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. MSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On January 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Shacklett Kimberly sold 2,130 shares for $92.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,960 led to the insider holds 14,657 shares of the business.

KIMBERLY A SHACKLETT bought 2,130 shares of MSM for $193,191 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Shacklett Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Sales & Customer Success of the company, sold 2,129 shares for $90.60 each. As a result, the insider received 192,887 and left with 14,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSM now has a Market Capitalization of 4817627136 and an Enterprise Value of 5293925888. As of this moment, MSC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSM is 0.90, which has changed by 0.07025874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSM has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSM traded 569.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1111460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.33M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.11% stake in the company. Shares short for MSM as of 1749772800 were 2947153 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1747267200 on 2946637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2947153 and a Short% of Float of 7.4099995000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.4, MSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038426764The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 72.46% for MSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1752019200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $969.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $976M to a low estimate of $952M. As of the current estimate, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $979.35MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.8M. There is a high estimate of $959M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.78B.

  • Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co., MSM, MSM stock, NYSE:MSM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.