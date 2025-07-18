Market Insights: Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL)’s Notable Gain of 3.77, Closing at 21.73

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Pheton Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $21.73, up 3.77% from its previous closing price of $20.94. In other words, the price has increased by $3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.45 million shares were traded. PTHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.18 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTHL now has a Market Capitalization of 476278144 and an Enterprise Value of 256145648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 688.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 571.504 whereas that against EBITDA is -338.122.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTHL has reached a high of $28.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTHL traded 784.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1001470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16M. Insiders hold about 70.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.12% stake in the company. Shares short for PTHL as of 1749772800 were 121238 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1747267200 on 54250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 121238 and a Short% of Float of 3.08.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.