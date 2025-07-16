Market Insights: Stellantis N.V (STLA)’s Notable Drop of -3.85, Closing at 9.49

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Stellantis N.V’s stock clocked out at $9.49, down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $9.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43.46 million shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when JOHN ELKANN bought 77,494 shares for $10.31 per share.

DOUGLAS OSTERMANN bought 18,893 shares of STLA for $194,787 on May 30 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, GIORGIO FOSSATI, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 22,444 shares for $10.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 28459180032 and an Enterprise Value of 31173337088. As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.199 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.914.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STLA is 1.46, which has changed by -0.5116279 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STLA traded 16.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 28093180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.92B. Insiders hold about 32.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.13% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of 1749772800 were 58693029 with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1747267200 on 43731087. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 58693029 and a Short% of Float of 2.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, STLA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.068895645The current Payout Ratio is 36.65% for STLA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1745366400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-01-04 when the company split stock in a 152:100 ratio.