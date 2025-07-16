Market Insights: Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN)’s Notable Drop of -2.75, Closing at 26.89

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Trinity Industries, Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.89, down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. TRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On October 21, 2024, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $35.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Mitchell Gregory B sold 9,286 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 288,052 led to the insider holds 111,879 shares of the business.

GREGORY B MITCHELL bought 9,286 shares of TRN for $288,057 on Mar 03 ’25. On Nov 15 ’24, another insider, Mitchell Gregory B, who serves as the EVP Leasing and Services of the company, sold 20,510 shares for $37.15 each. As a result, the insider received 761,946 and left with 121,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRN now has a Market Capitalization of 2194573568 and an Enterprise Value of 7970365952. As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.285.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRN is 1.50, which has changed by -0.11886549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRN has reached a high of $39.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRN traded 575.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 678590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.51M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.34% stake in the company. Shares short for TRN as of 1749772800 were 2606591 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1747267200 on 2623571. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2606591 and a Short% of Float of 4.5600000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, TRN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04241316The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 69.36% for TRN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1752537600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1389:1000 ratio.