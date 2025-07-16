Market Insights: Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN)’s Notable Drop of -2.89, Closing at 52.75

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tyson Foods, Inc’s stock clocked out at $52.75, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $54.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.68 million shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On February 04, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Boulden Melanie bought 19,861 shares for $56.88 per share.

Boulden Melanie bought 23,132 shares of TSN for $1,313,767 on Feb 04 ’25. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, White Noel W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 171,057 shares for $63.70 each. As a result, the insider received 10,896,861 and left with 36,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSN now has a Market Capitalization of 18791342080 and an Enterprise Value of 28124751872. As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.525 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.059.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSN is 0.58, which has changed by -0.08041304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $66.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSN traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2581480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.86M. Insiders hold about 20.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of 1749772800 were 7501366 with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1747267200 on 7333357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7501366 and a Short% of Float of 3.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.99, TSN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.99. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036634758The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.9. The current Payout Ratio is 85.45% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1756425600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-02-18 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $13.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.85B to a low estimate of $13.34B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.35BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.75B. There is a high estimate of $14.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.34B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.31BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.27B and the low estimate is $53.98B.