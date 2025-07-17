Market Insights: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s Notable Drop of -0.86, Closing at 151.54

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Zoetis Inc’s stock clocked out at $151.54, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $152.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.92 million shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On December 02, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $215.

On July 25, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 25, 2024, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Lagano Roxanne sold 652 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,840 led to the insider holds 15,129 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne bought 652 shares of ZTS for $110,840 on Jun 03 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Reed Willie M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,210 shares for $166.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 67466817536 and an Enterprise Value of 74468196352. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.019 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.257.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTS is 0.89, which has changed by -0.14903504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $200.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZTS traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2690580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 446.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of 1749772800 were 8687920 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1747267200 on 10207745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8687920 and a Short% of Float of 1.95.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.796, ZTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011749313The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.