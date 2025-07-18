Market Momentum: Autonation Inc (AN) Registers a -3.91 Decrease, Closing at 196.41

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Autonation Inc (NYSE: AN) closed the day trading at $196.41 down -3.91% from the previous closing price of $204.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On January 24, 2025, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $192.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when EDMUNDS C COLEMAN sold 12,324 shares for $190.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,347,172 led to the insider holds 19,919 shares of the business.

EDMUNDS C COLEMAN bought 12,324 shares of AN for $2,347,172 on May 16 ’25. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, GRUSKY ROBERT R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $179.79 each. As a result, the insider received 179,789 and left with 44,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AN now has a Market Capitalization of 7404873216 and an Enterprise Value of 16450930688. As of this moment, Autonation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AN is 0.90, which has changed by 0.1809367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $217.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AN traded about 436.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AN traded about 423010 shares per day. A total of 37.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.13M. Insiders hold about 25.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.31% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of 1749772800 were 1469791 with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 1747267200 on 1538571. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1469791 and a Short% of Float of 4.8499998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0