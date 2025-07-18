Market Momentum: ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Registers a -30.77 Decrease, Closing at 1.44

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) closed the day trading at $1.44 down -30.77% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$30.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.48 million shares were traded. ECX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.20.

On May 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when GLY New Mobility 1. LP bought 1,288,847 shares for $1.68 per share.

Zhou Phil Jing bought 100,000 shares of ECX for $270,000 on Mar 27 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECX now has a Market Capitalization of 533851200 and an Enterprise Value of 2315489536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.396 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECX is 0.67, which has changed by 0.28735638 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECX has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECX traded about 3.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECX traded about 5596700 shares per day. A total of 324.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.45M. Insiders hold about 70.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.84% stake in the company. Shares short for ECX as of 1749772800 were 4284801 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1747267200 on 5789769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4284801 and a Short% of Float of 2.5999999.

Dividends & Splits

