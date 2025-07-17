Market Momentum: El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) Registers a 1.24 Increase, Closing at 10.58

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed the day trading at $10.58 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has increased by $1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Buller Mark sold 11,363 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,993 led to the insider holds 38,801 shares of the business.

Buller Mark bought 11,363 shares of LOCO for $124,993 on Jun 06 ’25. On Aug 08 ’24, another insider, Buller Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $11.76 each. As a result, the insider received 123,480 and left with 51,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCO now has a Market Capitalization of 317952288 and an Enterprise Value of 588092544. As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOCO is 1.02, which has changed by -0.07461405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOCO traded about 328.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOCO traded about 329970 shares per day. A total of 30.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.06M. Insiders hold about 9.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of 1749772800 were 1482275 with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 1747267200 on 1313536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1482275 and a Short% of Float of 5.9699997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0