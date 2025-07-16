Market Momentum: Embecta Corp (EMBC) Registers a -7.62 Decrease, Closing at 9.58

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) closed the day trading at $9.58 down -7.62% from the previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EMBC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 2.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 02, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $20.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Melcher David F bought 10,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 105,995 led to the insider holds 86,681 shares of the business.

Melcher David F bought 13,000 shares of EMBC for $177,646 on Feb 25 ’25. The Director now owns 76,681 shares after completing the transaction at $13.67 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Morris Milton Mayo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 50,783 and left with 36,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 559879168 and an Enterprise Value of 1925607936. As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.784 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMBC is 1.03, which has changed by -0.21439391 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EMBC traded about 624.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EMBC traded about 629060 shares per day. A total of 58.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.40M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.69% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of 1749772800 were 4418765 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1747267200 on 2349126. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4418765 and a Short% of Float of 10.5900005.

Dividends & Splits

EMBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.057859212