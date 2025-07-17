Market Momentum: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Registers a 2.24 Increase, Closing at 10.06

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) closed the day trading at $10.06 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $9.84. In other words, the price has increased by $2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. EYPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.79 and its Current Ratio is at 7.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On January 07, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Zaderej Karen L. bought 5,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 29,950 led to the insider holds 36,500 shares of the business.

Zaderej Karen L. bought 5,000 shares of EYPT for $29,050 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 31,500 shares after completing the transaction at $5.81 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Zaderej Karen L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,350 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYPT now has a Market Capitalization of 692245696 and an Enterprise Value of 353406432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.306 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.214.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EYPT is 1.76, which has changed by -0.035104394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EYPT has reached a high of $13.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYPT traded about 801.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYPT traded about 770470 shares per day. A total of 68.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.79M. Insiders hold about 13.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.22% stake in the company. Shares short for EYPT as of 1749772800 were 6738690 with a Short Ratio of 8.66, compared to 1747267200 on 7206930. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6738690 and a Short% of Float of 11.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0